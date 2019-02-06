Aliyu, Bashir, Musa get Outstanding Performance Awards

At the just concluded 2019 International Customs Day held at the service headquarters Abuja, three top field commanders received the World Customs Organisation, WCO, Award for Exceptional Performances.

Presenting the certificate of award to the recipients, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), lauded the officers for their knack for efficiency and productivity.

Those honoured include the Customs Area Controller for Apapa and Tin Can Island Commands, Comptroller Abubakar Bashir and Comptroller Musa Baba Ahmed, respectively, and the Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, Comptroller Aliyu Mohammed.

Held every January 26, the ICD is dedicated for customs worldwide to appraise their activities, challenges, achievements and also strategise for the years ahead.

Ali said that in spite of the commendable achievement of the service in 2018, there are still challenges confronting it, some of which include hostile border communities and smuggling, partly caused by exorbitant port tariffs and levies.