Aggrieved APC members in Alimosho debunk defection rumour to PDP

…demand inclusion of members in Apex leadership

By Ebun Sessou

An aggrieved group, Alimosho Grass Roots Veterans in Alimosho Federal Constituency under the auspices of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos has debunked the rumours that it was contemplating joining the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP.

This was disclosed at a press conference, on Friday, by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Engineer Adebayo Akande while reading the statement on behalf of other leaders of the group during a stakeholders parley held at Okunola in Alimosho on Friday.

Akande spoke against the backdrop of some unresolved disagreements in the state chapter of APC following the outcome of October party primaries.

According to him, the APC primaries in Lagos State left so many individuals and group aggrieved as many kicked against the outcome, especially in Alimosho.

“We want to debunk the erroneous information going on within the political field that leaders and followers of Grassroots Veterans in Alimosho Federal Constituency have gone to PDP.

“We hereby ascertain that nothing of such is ever in the minds of the leadership. We are members of APC and founding members of the party and as such it is not visible or thinkable for us to leave the house we built together.

“Alimosho Grassroots Veterans are only asking for equitable justice in the governance in the Alimosho Federal Constituency.

“As stakeholders, we intend to work for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections. Let it be known herewith that the top echelon of this group dissociate themselves from any engagement with either PDP or any party nomenclature inspire of pressures.

“We are fully committed to the ideals of the All Progressives Congress and her leadership, ” he said.

According to him, the group has displayed enough patience, perseverance, tolerance, endurance and understanding since the primaries.

He said that all reconciliatory meetings had been attended by the group to no avail including meeting with another open letter to the National Leader of APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu for him to intervention.

Akande said that the lingering political crisis and divisions in the area was caused because sharing of party executives and positions favoured only one side of the divide.

He added: “All the party executives and the local government executives from the Secretariat to the supervisors were only from one side, thereby disenfranchising the other aggrieved side.

” Without doubt, you will accept the fact that this group has stretched out its hands for peace and reconciliation.

“Let it be known to the world that any disadvantage from the forthcoming general elections in Alimosho federal constituency should not be laid on the door step of Alimosho Grassroots Veterans if the needful is not done”, he said.

APGA aborted my dream — KOK

He however called on national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed to as a matter of urgency intervene on the lingering political divisions in Alimosho Federal Constituency which emanated after both local and state congressess held in the state.

Akande reiterated that the leadership and the members will never leave the party they have struggled to build for years.

While urging the leadership of the party to intervene in the matter before the commencement of the presidential election in February 16, Badejo said, if nothing is done, the party should be ready to face the repercussion.

” Let it be known to the world that any disadvantage from the forthcoming general elections from Alimosho Federal Constituency should not be laid to the door step of the Alimosho Grassroots Veterans if the needful is not done.

“We have 70 percent voting capacity in Alimosho, therefore, nobody should ignore us at this time”, he warned.

On the position paper dated January 26, 2019, and signed by all executives of the group, the Chairman of the group, Alhaji Babs Kareem, disclosed that the group demands for inclusion of 10 members to be Incorporated in the Alimosho Federal Constituency, adding that, “the group demanded for one House of Representatives and one House of Assembly to your Group despite the fact that all other positions in the 6 council areas have been occupied by you.

” We demand for the restructure of the Apex Leadership to merge all leaders on both sides. 50 percent sharing formula across board for party executive including wards, LGA and State. We should be represented in the government of each Local Government, LG, Local Council dDevelopment Areas, LCDA should be reinstated.

“Any close appointment coming to Alimosho should now be shared by both sides on 50:50 ratio”, he said.