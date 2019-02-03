Breaking News
Translate

3 Div. hosts 2019 Army promotion exams

On 10:47 amIn News by adekunleComments

Jos – The 3 Division, Nigeria Army Rukuba near Jos is hosting the 2019 Lieutenant to Captain promotion examination.

Maj. Ikechukwu Eze, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Saturday in Jos, said that the examination would hold from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8th.
Army
He said that the promotion examination was a criteria used by the Nigerian Army to assess its officers for promotion to a higher rank.

“During the exams, officers’ mental ability on contemporary issues and knowledge on relevant academic fields are brought to bear.

“It is on this premise and in line with the Army Headquarters training directive that the 3 Armoured Division will be hosting the 2019 Lieutenant to Captain Promotion Exams in some designated areas in Jos, Plateau.

“It will involve the movement of troops and military vehicles throughout the exam period.

“In view of the above, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj. -Gen. Nuhu Angbazo wishes to inform all law abiding citizens not to panic,” he said.

FG, States move to harmonise Basic Education Examination


He urged citizens to go about their legitimate businesses during the movement of troops and military vehicles within designated areas. (NAN)

2019 UTME: JAMB warns candidates against fraudsters


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.