3 Div. hosts 2019 Army promotion exams

Jos – The 3 Division, Nigeria Army Rukuba near Jos is hosting the 2019 Lieutenant to Captain promotion examination.

Maj. Ikechukwu Eze, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Saturday in Jos, said that the examination would hold from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8th.



He said that the promotion examination was a criteria used by the Nigerian Army to assess its officers for promotion to a higher rank.

“During the exams, officers’ mental ability on contemporary issues and knowledge on relevant academic fields are brought to bear.

“It is on this premise and in line with the Army Headquarters training directive that the 3 Armoured Division will be hosting the 2019 Lieutenant to Captain Promotion Exams in some designated areas in Jos, Plateau.

“It will involve the movement of troops and military vehicles throughout the exam period.

“In view of the above, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj. -Gen. Nuhu Angbazo wishes to inform all law abiding citizens not to panic,” he said.



He urged citizens to go about their legitimate businesses during the movement of troops and military vehicles within designated areas. (NAN)