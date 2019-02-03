3 die, 11 injured in Ogun road accident

Three persons were confirmed dead while 11 others sustained injuries on Friday night in an accident involving a white Mazda bus and a Tipper at Sowo village on the Abeokuta-Sagamu/Interchange Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred around 7:30pm on Friday and was caused by the Tipper driver who was making a U-turn before the commercial bus rammed into it.

“The commercial bus with registration number AAA-45 XS was loaded from Kuto park, Abeokuta, and was heading to Ketu, Lagos, through the Abeokuta-Kobape-Siun-Sagamu/Interchange Expressway when the accident happened.

“The Tipper with registration number XS 764-AGL caused the accident by making an illegal u-turn and with no illumination (full light) to indicate a vehicle is making a U-turn, before the bus oncoming ram into it.

“A total number of 14 passengers were in the bus, eight female and six male. Three male died while eight female and three male sustained various degree of injuries,” he said.

The TRACE spokesperson said that the injured were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, General Hospital, Ijaiye and Joseph/ Christianah Hospital, Oke-ilewo, all in Abeokuta.

He added that the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

He, however, stated that the driver of the Tipper ran away. (NAN)