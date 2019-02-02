2Baba, EiE, reward Nigerians who have PVC

To mark the 2nd anniversary of the ‘One Voice Nigeria’ protest, afro-pop music legend, 2Baba, in collaboration with Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), NDI, and YDI, yesterday, February 6, 2019, rewarded Nigerians who already have their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), with a free access to watch ‘Power of 1’ movie, in selected cinemas across Nigeria.

To encourage Nigerians to obtain their PVC, registered voters with permanent voters’ cards (PVC) did not only get free access to the cinemas but also got the chance to watch the film in the company of star cast and celebrity project ambassadors such as Annie Idibia, Prince Jide Kosoko, Padita Agu, Michelle Dede, I Go Dye, Mr. Jollof, MC Amana, Yibo Koko, MI2 and others at the selected cinemas across Nigeria.

‘Power of 1’ movie was largely inspired by events surrounding the ‘One Voice Nigeria’ protest, which took place in Lagos and Abuja on the 6th of February 2017.