2019: Buhari is the best candidate – Bajowa

A former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, retired Gen. Olu Bajowa, on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari had done a lot to reposition the country and put her on the path of progress.

Bajowa made the remark in Lagos while speaking at a meeting of Legacy Forum, a political advocacy group.

Reports have it that the meeting was called by the group to endorse Buhari for re-election and mobilise members and other Nigerians to support him for another term.

Bajowa, who is the Convener/Chairman of the group, said the president had, in the last four years, laid the right foundation for sustainable development in the country.

The retired General, who served under the administration of late Gen. Sanni Abacha, said with Buhari’s achievements so far, he had no doubt that he was the best man to further move the country forward.

He said it was on the basis of what he called the president ‘s excellent performance that he was personally supporting him and Legacy Forum was endorsing him for another term.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done excellently well in just three and a half years. He has instilled accountability into governance, with never-known zeal.

“He has done so with utmost sense of commitment and sincerity. He has also embarked on unprecedented construction of infrastructural facilities to support SMEs, introduced N-Power to address unemployment and promote youth empowerment.

“The Buhari administration also implemented agricultural programmes to improve food security. He also improved security in the North East by repossessing some of the territories hitherto controlled by Boko Haram.

“It is based on all these achievements and more that the Legacy Forum, of which I am Chairman, is endorsing Buhari for another term and calling on all Nigerians to support PMB/PYO at the presidential polls,” he said.

Bajowa said he had known Buhari when he was Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) under Abacha and he had always demonstrated a high level of integrity.

The group’s chairman said that Buhari was a very honest and straightforward man, and remained the most incorruptible leader ever.

Bajowa said Nigerians could trust the president that he would never steal the country’s resources but manage them for development.

Speaking further on the reasons the group was endorsing Buhari/Osinbajo for re-election, Bajomo said Legacy Forum was impressed that the Buhari administration had fought corruption fiercely and sincerely.

He said with the way the president was fighting corruption, looting and plundering of the country’s resources was no more attractive.

Bajomo also said the group had studied the manifestoes of all the candidates and their parties and none was promising enough to drive the vision of a better Nigeria than that of Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that none of the candidates had the moral pedigree of Buhari and his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Bajomo urged Nigerians to stick to Buhari in the February poll to move the country to the next level.

The retired general said he was disappointed by the utterances and actions of some highly placed individuals discrediting Buhari and his government.

Bajomo urged Nigerians not to pay attention to some of the leaders he called unpatriotic Nigerians, saying they were only out for their selfish interests and not that of the nation.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain highly placed individuals whom the nation should naturally look up to for direction have disappointed us.

“They have been found shamelessly approbating and reprobrating in order to trade national interests for their personal gains,” he said.

Bajowa charged members of Legacy Forum across the country to go all out and mobilise support for the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket for victory.

Speaking on the objectives of the group, Bajowa said it was established to encourage youth participation in politics, advocate democracy advancement and promote good governance.