2019: APC planning to rig through IDPs in Borno, Yobe – Secondus

.Says Atiku will restore peace in the Northeast

By Dirisu Yakubu

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has raised fears over what he called a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig election in Borno and Yobe states through the camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the two states.

Prince Secondus made the allegation yesterday as the PDP presidential campaign train arrived the two Northeast states of Borno and Yobe.

The National Chairman told a mammoth crowd of party supporters in Damaturu and Maiduguri, capitals of Yobe and Borno states respectively that the party is privy to a credible intelligence showing that the APC is plotting to use the IDP camps for electoral manipulations.

Secondus said that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who hails from the region, is equipped to tackle the security challenges of the region as well as confront the challenges of poverty, jobs and hunger.

He said: “Atiku has been tested and tried both in public and private sectors. He is energetic and will work for twenty-four hours to find solutions to your problems and he will be the symbol of unity for the country.”

He reiterated his earlier position that the PDP will not settle for anything short of credible and transparent elections, adding that the APC had already confirmed their rigging intent on Tuesday at their Ekiti state rally.

The high point of the rallies in the two states was the handing over of victory flags to the PDP governorship candidates.

The presidential campaign train heads Northwest today to Katsina, the home state of President Buhari.