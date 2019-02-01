2019: Agbor, Owa-Oyibu stand still as Okowa takes campaign to home town

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AGBOR and Owa-Oyibu, headquarters of Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas, Delta State respectively were yesterday, shut down as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his team stormed the area to round up his campaign of local governments.

Addressing the people, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said Chief James Ibori was their leader and was known in the whole of South South as a leader.

Okowa said; “we have God, so we have no fear. We will win in the 25 local governments. Even in Ethiope East we will win, we know you people are with us.

“On February 16 and March 2nd, take your Permanent Voters Card, PVCs; take your sister, brother, father, mother, child and your friend along don’t go alone. Vote and guide your votes to the collation centres, we won’t allow them to rig.

“The empowerment we are doing now is going to multiply in 2023. Both the youths and the women will be empowered. I will continue to do good work for my people of Delta State. I learnt well under James Ibori”.

Former Governor James Ibori who also addressed the mammoth crowd, thanked the PDP campaign team for the good work they were doing by going round the state to sell the PDP to the electorates.

Ibori who made sudden appearance in Owa-Oyibu, said the Ika nation stood by him during his two terms as Governor and thanked the people for their support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was doing well and recalled how he (Okowa) served well as Commissioner for Water resources development in his government drilling boreholes in all parts of the state.

He expressed hope that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would win the March 2nd election, saying that “it is God who gives power”.