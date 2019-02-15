1,733,479 PVCs collected In Taraba – INEC

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said a total of 1,733,479 Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs have been collected by electorates ahead of Saturday’s election in Taraba state.

The Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Fabian Yame disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Jalingo.

According to him, the total number of registered voters in Taraba state is 1,777,105.

He said 43, 626 PVCs are yet to be collected while, 1,733, 479 have been claimed by their owners as at the end of the collection exercise on Monday.

He also added that an additional 428,727 new voters made a difference between the total number of registered voters in 2015 and 2019 elections.

According to him, the number of registered voters in the 2015 general elections was 1,348,358, while those for the 2019 general elections is 1,777,105.