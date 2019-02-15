15,000 security personnel for Edo election

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY – A total of 15,000 security personnel made up of the police, army, airforce, prisons, department of state security, civil defence, immigration and road safety would be deployed to all the nook and cranny of Edo state.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Edo state police command, Hakeem Osmosis stated this yesterday shortly after a show of force by a combined team of security personnel through the main streets of Benin,.

the state Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu assured the different political parties of a level playing field.

He warned trouble makers and thugs to stay clear of the state just as he warned vote buyers not to bring money to polling units with the intention of bribing voters, noting that security personnel have been ordered to take decisive steps against the perpetrators of such illegal act.

His words, “All the collation centres have been covered by all the security personnels. We are all moving with directives, moving in different areas within the state and all lNEC officials for the polls.

”We want to build the confidence of the members of the public. Everybody must be protected. They should feel free to cast their votes. Nobody will be molested and oppressed. Those who are ready to test our will, in unity will stand.”

” We are by this occasion warning them. lf they plan any evil acts we will deal with them. Security officials are on top of the sitution to make sure polls are credible without any molestion of any body.

“We are preparing a level playing ground for everybody. We have 15,000 security personnels of all the security agencies that will monitor the elections. Both INEC officials, sensitive and non sensitive materials will be protected. Be rest assure that we will protect everybody for Saturday elections during and after the polls,” he stressed.