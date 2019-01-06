Zenith/Delta State Principals’ Cup returns Jan. 21

The Principals’ Cup Football Competition organized for secondary schools Delta State will enter intensive stage from January 21 with the zonal elimination series.

The 2019 edition is the 3rd in the series since the tournament which was revived in 2017 by sport-loving Governor Ifeanyi Okowa courtesy of the partnership with Zenith Bank.

This year’s edition started from the preliminary stage in October 2018 but the organisers are now working round the clock to make the ongoing edition unique in many ways.

After the preliminary stage played at all the 25 Local Governments in the state, 26 teams emerged to compete from honours in the zonal elimination series.

Head of the organizing team, Tony Pemu, said teams would compete for honours in 10 zones scattered all over the state.

Eight quarterfinalists will merge from the zonal event expected to take place between January 21 and 25 with three teams in each of the zone and just one expected to emerge as champions.

Pemu said: “The School sports festival takes place between January 15 and 18 and that is why the zonal event is starting on January 21st. All logistics are in place and before the last day of January, we would have been through with the zonal stage and the quarterfinal ties.

“We will enter February with four semifinalists and we are yet to determine dates for the final stages due to the elections and other matters that could affect the schedule of Governor Okowa. On our part, we are working hard to get the teams ready for this crucial stage.”

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, has charged the organisers to work toward ensuring a true winner emerges at the end of proceedings.