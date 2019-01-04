Youth Corps members goes missing in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Tension is presently brewing in the Olalekan family, following what was described as strange disappearance of their son, Imam Rafiu, a Youth Corps member in Lagos, since December 24, 2018.

The graduate of Mathematics from the University of Technology , Mina, reportedly left his apartment at the Military barracks Yaba, which he shared with a friend , that fateful day without telling anyone where he was going to.

Court convicts man, 37, for stealing cell phone from church

His distraught sister, Mrs Kehinde Lawal who spoke with Vanguard on phone yesterday evening, said the Police was informed yesterday, about her missing brother.

According to her, “his roommate was not around when he went out. He (roommate) told us he went to the Redemption camp and by the time he came back, he saw my brother’s phone, wallet and clothes in the room and concluded he could have gone out to buy something.

“But he became apprehensive after waiting for two days without seeing him. One of my brother’s friends who had been calling him on his phone, without luck, called this room mate who told him he had not seen my brother for some days.

Bayelsa police arrest father for poisoning his 3 children with Sniper

“My uncle through whom he got the apartment returned from his journey yesterday and has reported the matter to the Police on Lagos Island. We are using this opportunity to appeal to whoever has any information on his whereabouts to please reach the nearest police station”, she said in an emotional laden tone.