Your votes will count – Atiku

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to come out in their large numbers to vote out what he described as “the incompetent APC government,” stressing further that he has a wide-ranging strategy to ensure their votes will count.

This was contained in a statement by Atiku’s Special Assistant On Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu in Abuja on Wednesday.

“His Excellency Alh. Atiku Abubakar will today at ‘The CANDIDATES Town Hall’ meeting which will be aired live on the NTA Network Service and Silverbird between 8.00pm and 10.pm make a highly significant policy statement that will help ensure free and fair elections in our polity.

“This policy statement will serve as a historic action that will help ensure free and fair elections under our constitution this February and into the future.” Shaibu said.