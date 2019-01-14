Ycee officially exits label: Tinny Entertainment

Nigerian Rapper, Ycee, says he has finally left his former label, Tinny Entertainment, that brought him into mainstream success.

Ycee, whose real name is Oludemilade Alejo, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said this was his response to a question from a fan who asked if he was still signed on to the label.

The rapper said he was officially confirming his exit from the label following speculations that he left the company since August 2018.

Ycee first came into the limelight in 2015 with the success of the monster single, ‘Jagaban.’

He followed it up with other hit anthems such as ‘Omo Alhaji’ before the release of his debut body of work “The First Wave” under the label’s imprint in 2017.

He subsequently teamed up with fellow label signing, Bella Alubo, on their joint project, “Late Night Vibrations” the following year.

Soon after it was released, Bella exited the label and has since released a new project, “Re-Bella” EP on her independent platform.

Ycee’s announcement was coming ahead of the upcoming release of his new single, titled, “Ain’t Nobody Badder Than” (#ANBT) due for release sometime in the year. (NAN)