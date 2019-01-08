Work tools missing from transport barge in Warri

A set of tools, including a cylinder carrier case, measuring 14ft long and weigh about 35 Kg has been declared missing from a transport barge parked at a jetty in Warri, Delta State.

The tools were being returned from a client location in Jones Creek but were removed from a transport barge parked at a jetty in Warri, Delta State while awaiting offloading and subsequent transportation back to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The owner requests anyone with information on the missing tools to please contact the nearest police station.