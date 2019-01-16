Work for Buhari’s re-election, Ondo APC chieftain urges members

Mr Isaac Kekemeke, the pioneer Chairman of All Progressives Party (APC) in Ondo State says the party will work as a team to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming Presidential election.

He gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Akure on Wednesday.

Kekemeke, who decried the disunity within the party in the state, said that the development could make APC lose votes if members continued to work at cross purposes.

He, however, urged members to forget their differences and work as a family to ensure that the party sweeps the polls in the Presidential race on Feb. 16.

“It is a fact that our party is not as strong as one would have wished it to be in the state. I think there are still cleavages in the party but the good thing is that our unity is in diversity.

“We are made up of groups who do not work together but luckily have commitment to the good of the party.

“A party of individual inclinations, a party of individual proclivities, who, in their individuality, are committed to the good of the party, especially the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I do not believe that better option exists. We are with the party and we will work for its success,’’ he said.

Kekemeke, who alleged that he had been sidelined in the affairs of the party, called on other members who felt excluded or sidelined to vote for Buhari in the overall interest of the party.

He said that many of Buhari’s programmes and policies were beneficial to the masses and had made tremendous impact on the development of the nation.

According to him, the programmes include investment in infrastructure and the policy on agriculture which is beginning to make us look inward toward becoming self-sufficient in food production.

Kekemeke also commended Buhari’s fight against corruption, urging him to sustain the fight in spite of criticisms in some quarters.

“I am sure every Nigerian agrees that corruption has done great damage to this country and is basically responsible for retarded development and many other vices.

“Corruption has distorted our value system and ravaged our economic, social and political lives as a nation.

“It, therefore, behooves us to encourage and support the anti-corruption war and not be cynical about it,’’ the party chieftain said. (NAN)