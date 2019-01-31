Wike urges Nigerians to vote out ‘blame-trading’ govt of Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has advised Nigerians to put an end to governance centred on blame-trading which President Muhammadu Buhari has foisted on the nation since 2015.

Wike said the ability to perform should be the underlying factor for the electorate to vote any candidate. He said that All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Buhari has done nothing to merit a second term.

He spoke, yesterday at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Rally in Omoku.

He said: “President Buhari does not deserve a second term. He has not shown capacity in any form. Therefore, Nigerians should vote him out on February 16. Since 2015, instead of performing, the APC Federal Government has focused their time on trading blames. These blame traders have no understanding of the principles of development, economic growth and employment generation.”

He noted that the failure of the APC Federal Government was deepened by the fact that Buhari refused to listen to ideas on how to develop the country.

“If we want to develop Nigeria, we must elect a President that will listen to the people. We must vote for Atiku Abubakar to kick-start the development process.”

In Rivers State, he urged the people of ONELGA to vote for him for more projects in the area as he listed key projects executed by his administration in the area.

Wike took out time to promote all PDP candidates contesting elections for different positions in the area.

He reiterated his call on leaders at the polling units to ensure that PDP wins in all their units.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Mr Felix Obuah presented the Rivers West senatorial district PDP candidate, Mrs Betty Apiafi, PDP candidate for Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency, Prince Uche Nnam-Obi, PDP candidate for ONELGA State Constituency 1, Mr Christian Ahiakwo and PDP candidate for ONELGA State Constituency 2, Nathaniel Uwaji to the people.

He said there was no other party in the area; hence PDP will get 100 percent of the votes during the 2019 General elections.

He declared that ONELGA people will overwhelmingly vote for all PDP candidates. He stated that ONELGA people are happy with Governor Wike for the numerous projects in the area.