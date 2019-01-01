Wike preaches consolidation, hope in New Year

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has wished Rivers people a prosperous 2019, urging them to use the New Year to consolidate the gains of rapid development of the state since 2015.

In a New Year message, Wike thanked Rivers people for their support and cooperation, assuring that his administration will sustain the delivery of projects in the new year.

He said though the outgoing year had several challenges, Rivers people should march into 2019 with renewed hope for greater accomplishments.

PDP’ll maintain winning streak in Delta – Ogorugba

Wike said the numerous challenges in 2018 did not stop his administration from recording outstanding achievements in the area of road construction, healthcare delivery, provision of educational facilities, empowerment of the people, administration of justice, economic development and security of lives and property.

He said 2018 would be remembered as a year when several key projects in Rivers State were commissioned for over two months by eminent traditional rulers, national leaders and top political leaders from the six geo-political zones of the country.

Wike noted that this year would witness more projects execution and empowerment of the people in line with the tenets of New Rivers Development Blueprint.

2019: APC deserves 100% votes – Oshiomhole

He said massive investments in infrastructure, access to education and training, qualitative healthcare and the creation of economic opportunities will remain some of his administration’s priorities in this year.

The governor said no part of the state will be left behind in the ongoing development process, noting that all stakeholders will be carried along as the administration builds a sustainable prosperity for all Rivers people.

He urged all Rivers people to use 2019 to re-affirm their support for his administration during the elections and chart a new direction at the national level.

Wike called on all Rivers people to work towards ensuring that their votes counted during the general election, while the security agencies and Indepen-dent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must allow the people’s will prevail.

2019: Anambra Govt. promises better road network

Wishing Rivers people across the globe a prosperous New Year, Wike urged everyone to contribute to the sustained development of Rivers State and Nigeria.