Why we’re supporting Ekere —A’Ibom South

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State elders under the aegis of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District Strategic Leadership Forum yesterday, said that they were supporting the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Obong Nsima Ekere because of his expertise and wealth of experience in leadership.

Chairman of the Forum, Chief Edet Nkpubre, and Chieftain of the APC, stressed that Ekere, having served the state in various capacities, he has an in-depth knowledge of the developmental needs of the people.

Addressing newsmen, Nkpubre added, “We thank the APC and its members for identifying a leader from Akwa Ibom South for quality leadership; a leader who has been tested in the crucibles of public administration and found fit and proper for service.”

“APC is strategic with flavour for throwing up Obong Ekere as their governorship candidate, a choice that would heal the wounds of the four unproductive years of the Udom Emmanuel leadership era.

“As Akwa Ibom State draws near to the 2019 governorship election, we have taken a look at the political, social and economic imperatives of our state. We have read and digested the blue print of Ekere and we are thrilled by the forward looking document that contains the five pillars of a new vision for our collective prosperity.”

Nkpubre further said that they have faith in Ekere’s vision for growth at the rural areas through the easing of funds to the local government councils for rural development, empowerment prescription that would create economic prosperity, creative plans for a rebirth in the education sector, realization of the MRO at the Victor Attah International Airport and the Ibaka industrial city among others.