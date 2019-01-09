Why Nigerians are losing faith in public institutions —Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said that people were beginning to lose faith in public institutions because of the unprofessional conduct of their personnel.

Wike regretted that the Army, Police and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have failed to carry out their responsibilities in line with approved professional ethics.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Mr Usman Belel, the new Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, yesterday, Governor Wike urged the Police to improve on their performance in the state.He said: “People are beginning to lose confidence in public institutions in the country. I believe that as the new Police Commissioner, you will work for the confidence in the Police to return.

New Edo CP promises tougher approach to crime fighting

“Your predecessor allowed himself to be used by thugs to invade the courts in Rivers State. The Chief Justice of Nigeria called for the Investigation and prosecution of those that invaded the courts, but Zaki Ahmed refused.

“Rivers State will not forget that it was Zaki Ahmed’s time that thugs invaded the Rivers State High Court, which is located near the Police Headquarters. He didn’t bring anybody to book.”

Wike assured the new Police Commissioner that his administration will support the command to fight crime across the state.

Traders to Wike: Scrap Mile 1 market mgt c’ttee, get our 2019 support

Earlier, CP Belel said he was at the Government House, Port Harcourt to formally introduce himself and seek the support of the administration to fight crime.

He assured that the police under his command will work professionally to fight crime and make the state safe for residents to carry out their lawful businesses.