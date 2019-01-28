Why I left PDP – Uduaghan

Immediate past governor of Delta State and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta South Senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has advanced reasons why he left PDP saying his successor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is not a listening governor.



Uduaghan stated this at Koko, Warri North local government area when the Delta State Governorship candidate Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru campaign train visited Koko.

He noted that a man of his caliber cannot be in a place and he will not be listen to, stressing that Chief Great Ogboru has shown that he is a friend of the Itsekiri people, that is why he is teaming up with Ogboru and APC.

While Charging Itsekiri and Ijaw people to vote for APC at all levels, Uduaghan noted that President Mohammadu Buhari within few months of their request that the Warri Seaport be revitalize, the president completed the dredging of Excravos river which has been a major challenge to big vessels coming to Warri port.

Uduaghan while referring to Ogboru as the incoming Governor of the state said; “Excellency, I know when you get to Government House, you will listen to me because some people in the state failed to listen to me and I am too big to be in a place where they won’t listen to me.

“By your actions so far, you have shown that you a friend of the Itsekiri people, those who think they can do without us, we leave them to God, we begged that the remaining 5km Koko road dualization be completed, but nobody listened to our plea.

“President Buhari has listened when we made case for the dredging of Excravos river, today the contract for the dredging of Warri seaport and Koko port have been awarded and work gone far.

“The Koko Forshore contract awarded to someone in the state ruling PDP through NDDC was abandoned it until PMB came, now work have began, though in a slow pace.

Uduaghan while bemuning on the Okowa government scrapping the payment of WAEC fees for Delta students, said that he was sad recently when he saw Church raise offering to pay WAEC for 5 students whos parents could not afford to pay.

The former Governor who initiated the a Programme known as ‘Edumarshal’ to get poor children out of the streets, said “our children must be in school and the ‘Edumarshal’ Programme must be continued by our incoming Governor Chief Great Ogboru because I am very passionate about education.

“So when you comes in March 2nd, this should be one major focus area for you.”

The Delta State Governorship Candidate of All Progress Congress (APC) Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru assured Deltans that his administratiom will give Local Government Councils all money accrue to them to speed off the desired development at the grassroots.

Chief Ogboru gave this assurance when the Delta State APC Campaign Organization visited Koko and Oghara the headquarters of Warri North and Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.



He said; “The days of sharing Local Government council money is over. Once i emerge the Governor, Local Government money shall be given directly for the development of the Councils.

“The Council its Chairman and others shall be given their money to develop their Councils”



He added; “My job as Governor of Delta State is to distribute the state resources equitably and provide infrastructural development across the state. We are also going to give light because when there is light people who are hiding under darkness will run away”.

“Sometimes ago we always win the elections, but been cheated, but our time have come. The time has come to move the state forward. The time to liberated our state has come.”