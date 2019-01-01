Why Buhari deserves re-election – Ribadu

YOLA—Ex-chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, has cited reasons why Nigerians should give President Muhammadu Buhari another term of four years in office.

We have equipped APGA to take over Imo – Araraume

He said Buhari is refocusing the country and impacting on the lives of common Nigerians, adding that the opposition against the president will be “roundly defeated.”

Ribadu was speaking in Yola, yesterday, at a ceremony to unveil Black Cap Revolution Movement for Buhari and his running mate, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The event witnessed the handover of his gubernatorial campaign structure, campaign offices and vehicles for the re-election bid of Buhari.

Ribadu aspired for the governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Adamawa State but lost to incumbent, Mohammed Jibrilla.

He said the upcoming presidential election is a referendum between a past “that should forever be forgotten and a new chapter of probity and accountability.”

The one-time presidential candidate said he and his supporters would work assiduously to ensure sound victory of President Buhari in Adamawa State.

He appealed to APC supporters in the state to work towards doubling votes secured by President Buhari in the last election, during the February election.

“There is consensus among Nigerians of goodwill. Nobody wants return of those faces that are synonymous with our failure as a country. We have moved on, we should not allow them to drag us back.

“For the past three years EFCC and others have been struggling to recover wealth stolen from this country within just a few years.

‘’We are happy now that such wanton stealing is not happening. We should not allow those who have no problem with stealing our wealth to get back on the wheels,” he said.

He said the people of Adamawa State have no reason not to support President Buhari due to a number of achievements of the administration.

He said: “This state is a farming state. Our farmers have been supported through Anchor Borrowers. We now have fertiliser all over.”