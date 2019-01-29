What does she see in this old man?

Dear Bunmi,

I have a best friend I’m very fond of. For some 18 months now, she’s been having an affair with her boss. She is 24 and this man is much older, married with teenage children. My friend’s mum has found out about the affair and now none of her family members is talking to her.

This man has told her point blank that marriage of any kind is out of the question. It’s obvious he’s using her and I know she’ll end up being hurt. She’s not getting any younger and I need to get her to stop seeing this man before even more damage is done. How do I go about this?

Adaora, my e-mail.

Dear Adaora,

There are a lot of people in your friend’s life who are trying to get her to finish with this man. And has it made any difference? What you could do is be there when she needs support.

That doesn’t mean pretending to approve of the affair, but you can listen when she wants to talk. I believe that deep down, she knows she’s being silly and unwise.