We’ve worked hard, but we still need God— Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his administration and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had worked so hard in the last three years and more to deliver democratic dividends to their people that can guarantee PDP victory in next month’s elections.

He, however, insisted that it was important for them to still seek the face of God as they go into the polls.

Speaking at a service to dedicate the PDP campaign for 2019 general elections to God in Asaba, Okowa, expressed confidence that God would grant PDP’s candidates victory in the general election holding in February and March.

He said: “Because we have put our God first, we have no need to be scared going into the campaign or scared of the elections, God is leading us into the battle, we will have victory.

“As a people and as a party, there is no doubt that we have been working hard these three and half years to deliver democratic dividends to our people, but, it is significant that we come to the presence of God today to seek Him.

“It is going to be the battle of the spirits and our God will prevail; our opponents that are relying on small gods will fail, Delta State can never return to Satan, be strong and of good courage, go into the campaign praying together, go out with one mind trusting in God our Lord and victory will be ours.

“We are not going into the campaign to cast aspersion on others, we are going there to tell the people what we have achieved and we have achieved a lot to campaign with.

“We should think about PDP realising that we are one family because, once we have that in mind, we will excel; don’t be afraid because, every power is subject to the power of the Almighty God and we have God on our side.

“Opponents will come with all sorts of rumours but, know that God is doing a lot on our behalf and we must continue to build on the gains of what the Lord is doing for us; we will need to work hard to ensure that we deliver all the candidates of our party.”

Director General of the campaign council, Funkekeme Solomon, took the first lesson at the service which was also attended by Professor Sam Oyovbaire, Senator Patrick Osakwe, among other members of the campaign council.

Earlier in a sermon, entitled When God desires, Ven. Charles Osemenem, said there was a reason for everything, adding “all glory must go to God because God will do what He has set to do.

“Always pray for the grace of God because when God decides, no one can stop it, no man can share in the glory with God.”