We’ve unrecorded agreement to rotate governorship in Delta, says Gbagi

By Emma Amaize

OGINIBU-FORMER Minister for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has insisted that there was an unrecorded agreement to alternate governorship position in Delta State and called on his Delta Central district (Urhobo) tribesmen to respect the compromise by allowing Delta North (Anioma) complete its two tenures of eight years.

Gbagi, who spoke to Vanguard in an interview at his country home, Oginibu, Ughelli South local government, said, “Urhobos should reciprocate the good gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by supporting his quest for second term. Nobody should see us as mischief-makers, we are not; agreement is agreement. They should defend this agreement to prove that they are people of integrity.”

He dismissed the contention that there was no agreement, saying, “It is the system that has put that situation in place. That was why Urhobos had to take the first shot. So, Urhobos started it, the south had done theirs, the Aniomas started their own and they just have to complete it.”

“One of the problems that we, Urhobos, have had is this issue of integrity. Urhobos must stand firm, we would have had a common understanding just as Ijaws, Isokos, and Itsekiris from the south have a duty to defend it too. This is what we have put in place for 20 years; we will not throw it away for nothing,” he asserted.

According to him, “I supported Okowa with everything to become a governor, as a lawyer, I will be a very stupid lawyer if I do not follow through what is an agreement, it means my Urhobo people and I have no integrity and I call on Deltans to forget rivalry and do the right thing.”

“Urhobos as I said earlier must go back to the drawing board and should not give room to anybody in the world to call them rascals, there is an agreement which made other Deltans to give Urhobos eight years shot, South senatorial – eight years shot and we are giving Delta North, which is part of Delta its eight years shot.

“We must support Okowa and deliver him so that he will in turn support them in 2023 to produce the best Urhobo and it continues in that way. Moreover, I say to Urhobos, let us follow agreement because people who do follow an agreement never do well in life,” he added