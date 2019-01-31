We’re sorry for joining APC, say defected Chieftains, supporters in A-Ibom

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The camp of the opposition, All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State has suffered another setback following the defection of prominent chieftains of the party in Esit Eket local government area. Bassey Dan-Abia and Emem Edoho defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, along with their numerous supporters, saying they were sorry for joining APC.

Dan Abia jnr, a former House of Representatives Member for Eket Federal Constituency, is a brother to a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Bassey Dan Abia (Snr).

They dumped their former party, the APC, alongside hundreds of their supporters, when the PDP took its campaign rally to the area on Wednesday.

Dan- Abia, who apologised for making a mistake in joining the APC, added that he decided to return to the PDP after his political sojourn in the broom party, maintaining that the APC has nothing to offer Akwa Ibom people in particular and Nigerians as a whole.

He said, “PDP is a religion, not only in Akwa Ibom, but here in Esit-Eket and we are back to the fold (PDP). I am happy to work for the victory of the PDP. APC is an atomistic society perpetually at war with itself. Example abounds in Rivers State.

“We are sorry we made a mistake, we faltered and we have returned home. We will work for the success of our party. In view of the fact that the APC is only pretending and is really not visible in most parts of the country, I believe I am not too big to say I am sorry, I am coming back home to work for the overall success of our great party, the PDP in all the elections.”

The PDP political leader of the area, elder Benji Udobia, spoke on their behalf assured Governor Udom Emmanuel of their total support towards his re-election bid.

Similarly, Dr Ini Adiakpan who spoke on behalf of the women, said Esit Eket women were not ready to be tricked into slavery through the “broom party” and assured to give PDP 100 percent support.

Governor Emmanuel, who promised to do more in the area if re-elected into office, announced his intention to construct the Stadium road, adding that modalities were at advanced stage for the reactivation of the Akwa Palm project.

According to him, “In three years, I have done 19.75km in Esit Eket. Those who promised 20 kilometres in eight years did none.

“We have started making some moves with the support of the PDP and the incoming President Atiku Abubakar, to ensure that Esit Eket, Mbo and Ibeno become the new Nigeria through the actualization of Ibom deep sea port project. All I need is the cooperation of all and sundry to actualize the vision.” he appealed.

He, however, warned the people not to allow opposition elements to trick them into parting with their PVCs, saying that their voter’s cards remain their only power to support PDP’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.