We’re ready for your dubious plans, PDP tells Uduaghan, Ogboru

I won’t be distracted, Uduaghan responds

By Perez Brisibe

Delta State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it was ready for any “dubious plans” the state governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru, and former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, are nursing ahead of the election.

PDP said this yesterday, while reacting to alleged claims by Uduaghan that “he left PDP because the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, does not listen to advice.”

The party quoted Uduaghan to have made the statement at Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of the state, during an APC rally in the area.

Uduaghan’s Facebook page

Though Uduaghan, who took to his Facebook page yesterday, denied saying so PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said: “The statement is unfortunate and a huge disappointment, especially coming from such a source, who ought to exhibit a more responsible level of verbal decency and decorum, irrespective of his new political affiliations.”

PDP also said: “We are quite amused at the farcical romance between Uduaghan and Ogboru and the comical show of working together that they are always entertaining Deltans with.

“Watching Ogboru stand beside Dr. Uduaghan in a poorly-attended rally and making a statement like ‘the days of sharing council money is over. If I emerge governor, council monies shall be given directly for the development of the councils. We always won the elections but were cheated. Our time has come,’ reveals the great deceit of this dangerous collaboration to Deltans.

“For Uduaghan to claim that Okowa does not listen to good counsel, may thus be interpreted as a sad reflection of what certain political ambitions can lead to, especially when placed against the backdrop of the prominent leaders, elders, statesmen and women, who have lined up with our Ekwueme at different podiums and joined the crowds across Delta State to welcome PDP campaign train, everywhere we had visited.”

Uduaghan responds

Responding, Uduaghan said: “To Ifeanyi Osuoza, PRO of Delta State PDP, please note, that the above statement did not come from me. In your usual style since I moved into APC, you have used it to pour venoms on me.

“I appointed you a commissioner in my administration. I will, therefore, not go down that piggery route with you. Please, get the tape of what I said, which is not new. That’s what good PROs do.

“I am focused on issues concerning my aspiration to represent Delta South. I expect you to focus on those issues in trying to stop me from getting the ticket. I will not be distracted by people like you.”