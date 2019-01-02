We’re open for business, says U.S. Embassy in Nigeria

The U.S Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General Office in Lagos will remain open in spite of the U.S. Government shutdown.



A statement from the Information Office, Public Affairs Section, Abuja, for the USCGLagosInformationSection, said on Wednesday that normal services at the Consular Sections were ongoing.

The statement explained that speculations of alleged closure of the embassy in Abuja and consular office in Lagos were incorrect.

It however, said: “American Centers and EducationUSA offices operating on embassy and consulate grounds that are managed by Mission Public Affairs Sections will remain closed throughout the shutdown.

“American Spaces, such as American Corners operated by partner institutions and located off embassy or consulate grounds, however, will remain open,’’ the USCGLagosInformationSection says.