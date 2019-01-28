We are mobilizing 10M youth votes for Buhari’s re-election-Wole Aboderin ‎

…Chronicles PMB achievements in new books

The Director Mobilization, Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team for Buhari/Osinbajo 2019, Wole Aboderin has said more than ten million youths votes are being mobilized for‎ the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aboderin said the Women and Youths Presidential Campaign team led by wife of President Buhari, Aisha Buhari has also reached out to many rural communities with messages of PMB’s achievements in the last three years and reasons not to vote the PDP at the poll.‎

“We have reached millions of women and youths, particularly those in the rural areas and we are targeting ten million votes from youths and women alone for President Buhari.”

Aboderin said youths and women constitute a large beneficiaries of President Buhari’s project under the Social Investment Project, SIP where thousands of youths are engaged through N-Power and Local Women through the School Feeding Project.‎

“The youths understand that Buhari is laying a foundation for a better Nigeria and its must be sustained for the next four years.

“Youths across the country are already taking over the President Buhari re-election project because they realize that the future is at stake, Buhari is ‎passionate about Nigeria, with true passion to lift the country out of poverty and repair the damaged done by the PDP in its 16 years rule.”

Aboderin who is also the author of a yet to be launched book titled ” TRINITY OF DEVELOPMENT IN NIGERIA PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION ( Economy, Security & Anti – Corruption)” – Essays in Honour of President Muhammadu Buhari(GCFR ) said many achievements of PMB are not well disseminated and documented for the Nigerian public and future generation.

“In view of the president positive performance in the major areas identified in his campaign promises in his current term of office, “Friends of Integrity”, such as the contributors of various chapters deem it necessary to honour a man of integrity. Also, it will serve as request and encouragement to the President to do more for the nation.

