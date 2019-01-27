We are here to fight financial crime — Standard Chartered

STANDARD Chartered Bank said that banks in the country are determined to fight financial crime to boost confidence in the industry.

Speaking at a conference on financial crime, John Cusack, Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Standard Chartered Bank said, “The world has definitely changed, banks are not here to help criminals, we are here to fight financial crime. Make it absolutely clear, we know which side of the fence we are on and we are on the side of law enforcement and not on the side of criminals.”

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited hosted banks, regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies to a first of its kind conference themed “Countering Financial Crime”. The conference which held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, brought together key stakeholders from across the financial sector.

The conference focused on mitigating high risk activities, particularly money laundering, during seasonal events. The speakers were John Cusack – Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Standard Chartered Bank, Lucy Rahal – Global Head of PEP and Sensitive Clients, Standard Chartered Bank, Solomon Abiakalam – Head of FCC (Nigeria & West Africa) Standard Chartered Bank, Ahmad Abdullahi – Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Joshua Mshelbwala Gana Deputy Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Umar Mohammed – Director of Operations, EFCC and Abdulrahman Muhammed Mustapha – Head, Tactical & Strategic Analysis, NFIU.