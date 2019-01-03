Warri Wolves ready for 2018/2019 NNL Campaign

Warri Wolves FC will resume training on Monday, 7 January, for the second phase of preparation for the 2018/2019 Nigeria National League, NNL, campaign.

In a statement released by the club’s Media Officer, Jahrock Ujewe, the closed door training exercise will take place at the Warri City Stadium by 7am daily.

Players and officials of the Seasiders have been on holiday, because of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The statement says the doors are still opened for unattached and experienced league players to train with the club with a view of joining team for the 2018/2019 NNL campaign.

Before embarking on holiday, Warri Wolves had an open screening exercise where some good players were selected to complement the team. The 2018/2019 NNL season is expected to kick off by the end of this month.