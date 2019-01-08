Warri North’s 100% for Okowa—Balas

By Gab Ejuwa

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Miebi Balas, has said the council was set to give the governorship candidate of PDP in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, 100 percent vote.

Balas, who made this known during the flag off PDP campaign in the local government, said Warri North is for PDP and charged the electorate in the council, comprising Itsekiri, Ijaw and non-indigenes, to give their votes to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Okowa for governor, James Manager for Senate, Chief Thomas Eritoyimi for House of Representatives and Mr. Martin Fred for state House of Assembly.

He urged stake-holders, leaders, youths and women to vote for all PDP candidates from federal to state levels, adding “do not be deceived by parties encouraging insecurity in Nigeria. PDP is the only anti-dote to all anti-development agenda.”