Wapic Insurance launches ombudsman desk

WAPIC Insurance Plc, one of the leading underwriters in the country, has launched an ombudsman desk that would investigate and mediate fair settlement of commercial disputes between the company and its customers. The company said the move is part of efforts to sustain the robust relationship it has built with customers over the years.

Bizmen to address industry issues at Nigeria Retail Outlook

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Wapic, Mrs. Yinka Adekoya, at the launch in Lagos, said the ombudsman desk will be responsible for informally investigating and mediating fair settlement of commercial disputes between the company and its customers, adding that the desk, would usually engage the parties informally with a view to resolving the dispute timely, encourage business continuity and improve customer experience.

She said, “We at Wapic Insurance are very excited to launch this initiative. Whilst the notion of having an ombudsman desk is not new in the Western-developed societies and some parts of Africa including Nigeria, this is first time an insurance company will launch its very own ombudsman desk. It is a feat for us as an organisation and this also buttresses our vision which is to transform and illuminate the insurance industry for the benefit of our customers and stakeholders as well as our mission which is leading in all that is worthy.”

She maintained that the desk was launched to inform the company’s customers of the best medium to channel their disputes and also to build confidence in current and prospective customers about the firm’s services and ability to handle their expectations.

“Our customers should know that we are continuously transparent in our business operations. Our goal is to continue to strengthen business relationships,” she added.

According to her, the desk is independent, hence, it resolutions cannot be manipulated. She also noted that the desk reports to the management and board and that it has been empowered to handle all claims related cases, irrespective of the amount involved.

Executive Director, Mr. Bode Ojeniyi, said the pilot scheme of the initiative started in 2018 and that from then to date, over 57 cases have been resolved amicably. He highlighted the benefits of the desk to include, speedy resolution of customers complaints; strengthening business relationship with customers after resolution of disputes; serves as a channel of feedback from customers; identification of potential risks and problems areas in business relationship with customers and advice accordingly; the risk of lawsuits against the company are minimized, as disputes are resolved internally and amicably amongst others.