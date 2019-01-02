Uzodinma campaign organisation launched in Ihitte Uboma

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THE Senator Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation, SHUCO, was yesterday, inaugurated in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State, by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem.

Speaking during the event, Comrade Ebegbulem told the party faithful that Senator Hope Uzodinma has what it takes to turn Imo State to Nigeria’s Dubai.

“Do not be intimidated or deceived by any one. President Muhammadu Buhari belongs to APC and is working for the success of all APC candidates. Imo State is an APC state and we should collectively work assiduously to make it remain so”, Ebegbulem said.

American NGO plans Easter Soccer for Akwa Ibom Youth

While saying that Senator Hope Uzodinma is the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Comrade Ebegbulem also said that Senator Ben Uwajumogu is the senatorial candidate for Okigwe zone.

“Our gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uzodinma has been tested and trusted and will succeed Governor Rochas Okorocha as governor of Imo State”, Ebegbulem said.

He took a swipe at politicians for what he called “insignificant political parties”, which now use President Buhari’s picture to shore up their battered images, pointing out that such a gimmick is fraudulent.

Speaking also, the local government coordinator of SHUCO, Mr. Choke Olemgbe, charged members to be counted in the re-election of President Buhari and all APC candidates in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area.

“Ours is a moving train and we are going to change the narrative in Ihitte Uboma. We are not members of Action Alliance, AA, and our people must not be deceived by their failed antics. We should work towards defeating all other parties in Ihitte Uboma”, Olemgbe said.