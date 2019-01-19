Uvwie will send its best to DTHA — Monarch

His Royal Majesty,Abe1, OON, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom has declared that the people of Uvwie will send one of their first eleven to represent Uvwie in Delta State of Assembly, DTHA.

He expressed satisfaction over the person and presentation of Prince Moses Samuel Mugidi, Labour Candidate for Delta State House of Assembly for Uvwie Constituency when he went to inform him of his intention to contest and seek his royal blessings.

The Uvwie monarch who said that Prince Mugidi presented himself well and declared that if Uvwie has few of his likes the area would have improved more than what it is today, adding that he is father to all Uvwie children in the race and as such they should all work together to move the kingdom to a greater height.

He added that as a father his role is to pray for all his children in the race, stressing that for the likes of Prince Mugidi, Uvwie’s future is bright. ” While calling on Uvwie politicians to go about their campaigns in a peaceful manner, he charged them to make sure they encourage the people to collect their uncollected PVCs.

Earlier, Prince Mugidi, who hailed from the Ekpan axis of Uvwie LGA assured that he is going to create youth aquisaton centre where they are going to be trained and become employers of labour.He said as the founder of Africa Christian Broadcast ing Network ACBN, he has not borrow Kobo from anybody, adding he is not only academically qualified but also have the expertise in attracting investors to Uvwie which is the economic hub of Delta State.

He promised to establish a foundation known as ” Famous Foundation”, where companies operating in the area will be paying some money to, which will be managed and headed by His Royal Majesty, with all the wards or quarters represented while it will be optional for state government to contribute as well. “