Useni harps on non-violence, hitch-free general election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Plateau, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), has charged the people of the state on non-violence and hitch-free polls

Useni gave the charge on Wednesday while addressing supporters in Mangun during a visit to the community alongside party officials, including Chief Damishi Sango, the state party Chairman.

“I am standing before you as the PDP governorship candidate pleading with you not to be involved in any fight or violence during the electioneering campaigns and the election proper, so as not to spoil them.

“We shouldn’t fight or kill because of the elections; it is not a do-or-die affair and only God gives power to whoever He wants to give it to, ’’ he said.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate described Churches and Mosques as “our backbones in term of our success as politicians and leaders because of their prayers and divine counselling’’.

Useni, who frowned at cheating during elections, said such acts shouldn’t be tolerated by any patriotic and God-fearing individuals.

READ ALSO: 2019 Elections: Gov. Lalong warns traditional leaders against partisanship

He advised the people to make sure they put their PVCs into good use during the elections to vote for a dependable party of their choice.

Also speaking, the Mwaghavul Paramount ruler, Chief Nelson Bakfur, admonished the people to resist any attempt to drag them into any form of crisis or crime during the impending general elections.

Bakfur noted that the Mwaghavul nation was known for their patriotism and good conduct and expressed optimism that they won’t put the nation into any shame or disappointment. (NAN)