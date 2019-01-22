Urhoghide says INEC can’t give credible polls

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has said the body language and conduct of the Independent National Commission, INEC, was an indication that it would not conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Uroghide, who spoke with Vanguard in Benin, Edo State, said INEC has been too determined in doing certain things which he said was detrimental to the conduct of an acceptable election.

According to him, “not because I am in the opposition party; even the greater majority of Nigerians, who do not belong to any political party, do not believe INEC is going to do a proper job.

“There is no doubt that there is already discontent. I would have been comfortable if the amendment proposed to the Electoral Act by the National Assembly had been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You can even see now that they have brought regulations, which are unacceptable to the stakeholders.

“When there is continuous accreditation of voters and the same time voting is ongoing, the provision which INEC has now adopted, it simply means that you cannot really tell whether there is over-voting or not.”