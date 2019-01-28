Unemployed man remanded for stealing car battery

A 23-year-old unemployed man, Onyeka Okeke, on Monday confessed to stealing a car battery valued at N20,000 when he was brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola remanded Okeke at Kirikiri Prisons, pending sentence at the next date of adjournment.

The accused, whose residential address is unknown, is being tried for stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, the accused committed the offence on Jan. 20, at Ogunmoku, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the accused stole a vehicle battery valued at N20, 000.

“The accused removed the battery from a vehicle and put it inside a sack bag.

“On his way, he sighted policemen on patrol coming toward his direction; he dropped the battery and took to his heels.

“The police who now suspected the accused gave him a hot chase and apprehended him.

“He was brought back to where he dropped the sack and when searched, a battery was found.

“He confessed that he stole the battery from a vehicle, and he was taken to the station,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section carries three years imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate fixed Feb. 4, to sentence the accused.(NAN)

