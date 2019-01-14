Udu teachers back Ahwinahwi for reelection

By Elizabeth Uwandu

UDU—As the 2019 general elections gather momentum, teachers and non-teaching staff of schools in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, have drummed support for the re-election bid of Hon Solomon Ahwinahwi.

Hon Ahwinahwi, who is currently the member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, is seeking re-election into the house on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Addressing members of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUJ, as well as their non teaching counterparts, Hon Ahwinahwi, who was received by the Chairman of the union, Comrade Godwin Okomitete and his executive members, vowed to protect their interest if re-elected.

Ahwinahwi commended the teachers for their efforts in building children in the local government area. He described them as partners in progress, noting that education is the bedrock of the society.

Ahwinahwi said because of the high premium he places on education, he has within the last three years and a half renovated and constructed several blocks of classrooms in Ughelli South, Ughelli North and Udu LGAs.

He said he has also furnished classrooms and equipped laboratories in schools in the three LGAs, adding that he had given several indigent students scholarships and bursary awards.

The federal lawmaker promised to extend his empowerment scheme to teachers in the constituency, if given the mandate.