U20 AFCON: Aigbogun to release squad January 12th

Nigeria U20 will submit a provisional list of players for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations on the 12th of January.

Coach Paul Aigbogun who is back in Nigeria and the set of players who will be assessed before the list of players for the tournament is made will be released on the today with camping set to begin tomorrow.

The team will train for six days before the coach will submit the list of players from where he will pick 20 that will represent Nigeria. The Flying Eagles are in group A alongside host Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi.

Nigeria will open their campaign with a game against Burundi on the 2nd of February 2019 before taking on host country Niger Republic three days later and their final group game is against South Africa on the 8th of February.

After missing out on last year’s edition, the Nigeria U20 team will be staging a comeback to the tournament they won the last time they competed in 2015 in Senegal.