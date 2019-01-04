U.S. cautions DR Congo against manipulating election results

The United States has called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Electoral Commission to release accurate results of Sunday’s general election in the country, warning against manipulation.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement by its Deputy Spokesperson, Robert Palladino, said the Dec. 30 election was one of the most important elections in DRC history.

The U.S. also regretted the internet shutdown and the clampdown on the media saying, the internet must be restored and the media allowed to report freely.

“The United States stands by the millions of Congolese voters who went to the poll across the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Dec. 30 to participate in presidential, legislative, and provincial assembly election.

“Since independence in 1960, the DRC has never experienced a peaceful, democratic transfer of power,” the department said.

The United States was deeply concerned by the DRC’s National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) decision to deny accreditation to several international election observers and media representatives, it said.

“We also noted that confusion on election day over the location of polling stations, the posting of voter lists, the late delivery of some election materials, and CENI’s unfortunate decision to cancel elections in Beni and Butembo in eastern DRC disenfranchised voters.

“Nevertheless, in spite of these challenges, millions of Congolese citizens turned out peacefully across DRC on election day to cast their ballots and make their voices heard. ‎

“CENI must now ensure that these voices and votes are respected,” the statement said.

As the Congolese people, the region, and the world await patiently for the results of these elections, the internet must be restored and the media allowed to report freely, it stressed.

The U.S. strongly urged CENI to ensure that votes are counted in a transparent and open manner, with observers present, and that the results reported by CENI are accurate and correspond to results announced at each of DRC’s 75,000 polling stations.

It expressed support to the African Union Election Observation Mission to DRC’s expectation, expressed on Jan. 2, 2019, that the announced results align with votes cast by the Congolese people.

As official results are tabulated and reported, the U.S. said it continued to urge DRC government officials, leaders of the DRC security forces, opposition party leaders, civil society representatives, and stakeholders from all sides to respect the law and reject violence.

“There are moments in every nation’s history when individuals and political leaders step forward and do the right thing. This is one of those moments for the DRC.

“Those who enable a peaceful, democratic transfer of power out of respect for DRC’s constitution and the results of this election will be hailed, while those responsible for undermining democratic institutions and processes, threatening the peace, security, or stability of DRC or benefiting from corruption ‎will be held accountable.

“Those who undermine the democratic process, threaten the peace, security or stability of the DRC, or benefit from corruption may find themselves not welcome in the United States and cut off from the U.S. financial system.

“On December 30, millions of Congolese went peacefully to the polls.

“Now is the time for CENI to affirm that these votes were not cast in vain by ensuring the accurate reporting of election results,” the U.S. said.