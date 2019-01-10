Tinubu slumped, now in hospital after appointment into Buhari’s APC – Fani-Kayode

…Said terrible things always happen to Tinubu each time he’s given something in APC

Former minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that the former Governor of Lagos state and Co-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, collapsed shortly after he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council.

He said Tinubu always experiences terrible things each time he was given a major role in the APC government.

Fani-Kayode who disclosed this in a couple of tweets on Thursday, said the National Leader of the APC is currently in the hospital where he was rushed to after he allegedly collapsed during his appointment as Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council.

The former Minister who urged Nigerians, especially the Yorubas, to pray for Tinubu also said that he loves the APC leader and has no personal beef with him.

According to him, “Last year on the day that Bola Tinubu was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee,he lost his son. 3 days ago, on the day that he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council, he slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he remains till today.”

“Despite our political differences I love Bola Tinubu and I urge every Nigerian and particularly the Yoruba to pray for him. That God should preserve and protect him and make him understand His ways.”

