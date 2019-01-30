Time to take our destiny in our hands—Ortom

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to the people of the state to take their destiny in their own hands by voting against alleged impunity and oppression of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration in the coming general elections.

The Governor who spoke yesterday at the palace of the Ter Makurdi while consulting with the royal fathers on his reelection bid stated that a government that acted indifferently to the wanton killings and destruction of property of the people of the state did not deserve the vote of the people.

Governor Ortom said: “I had identified those who planned to attack the people of the state and reported them to security agencies controlled by the Federal Government, but no action was taken even after the attacks and killings.

“The most recent development on the matter includes plans to compromise Operation Whirl Stroke so it would no longer stop attacks on the people.

“It is only massive voting against APC in the state that will register the people’s displeasure.”