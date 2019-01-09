Those hoping to write results are taking highest risks – Umahi

The Ebonyi Government has warned that individuals or groups hoping to manipulate the results of the 2019 elections in the state were taking the highest risks of their lives.

Dr Kenneth Ugbala, the Commissioner Designate for the newly-created Ministry of Internal Security and Boarder Peace in Ebonyi, told Newsmen in Abakaliki that the people would resist such plans.

Ugbala, who headed the disbanded Office of the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Internal Security (SSA-IS), vowed that the opposition’s claim of manipulating the results would be stoutly resisted.

“The opposition has been boasting that it will not campaign but write the results.

“That is the highest risk any person will take as Ebonyians will be on the streets to demand that the right things be done.

“Ebonyi government under Umahi is not asking for favour from anybody, be it the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), or security agencies.

“There is no vote or personal interest that is worth the life of any Ebonyian and this is what we will ensure,” he said.

He noted that his office had offered all necessary support for security agencies to succeed and ensure that the state was peaceful before, during and after the elections.

“The government has finished its campaigns with its achievements and the people presently know the right thing to do, being only swayed with convictions.

“Nobody is ready to fight or allowed to fight as the state has been on a peaceful pedestrian since Umahi assumed office,” he said. (NAN)