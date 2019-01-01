This year’s elections may build or ruin Nigeria — IYC

By Emma Amaize

ASABA— IJAW Youth Council, IYC, yesterday, said the future of the country could be marred if this year’s general election was not well managed, especially in the light of ongoing security challenges.

The council led by Eric Omare in a statement charged Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and its officials “to display utmost transparency in the conduct of the elections and ensure it is free, fair and credible.

“We must as a nation, avoid any act that would aggravate the already tense security situation in the country.

“With the plethora of problems confronting the country and the rising tension in the country, it is only patriotism on the part of political leaders that can save the country.

“IYC particularly calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the nation and a candidate in the presidential election to put the interest of the nation over and above his political ambition.

“Nigerian youths should not to allow themselves to be used for negative purposes in the elections.

“Youths of Nigeria must realise that thuggery would only destroy their future and as youths, they must be builders rather than destroyers of the nation.”