TEXEM’s award for effective leadership

While Nigeria is going through a turbulent, challenging, complex and difficult socio-economic phase, the silver lining is that some venerable individuals are contributing immensely to the progress of the nation and her citizens.

TEXEM, UK believes that it is essential to appreciate these trailblazers with the hope that it would encourage and spur them to continue to add value and positively impact society. These Executive Minds, TEXEM, is one of UK’s pre-eminent consulting firms. They offer organisations actionable frameworks in the areas of consulting, executive development and recruitment. Through their services, they have partnered with hundreds of organisations in the UK as well as in Africa and helped organizations to achieve their goals efficiently and effectively. Their programmes are delivered by some of the world’s top thought leaders from citadels of learning such as London Business School, IMD, Harvard and MIT etc.

TEXEM develops a series of open and customised programmes that address the challenges facing individuals and organizations. While TEXEM, UK usually delivers her executive development programmes outside the shores of Nigeria, lately, many of their programmes are now being delivered in Nigeria to reflect the challenging socio-economic landscape of the nation and help their clients to achieve their strategic goals while saving costs and time. This award promotes effective leadership as part of TEXEM’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, initiative of reducing poor leadership which is the bane of many African nations with the aim of improving Nigeria’s fragile socio-economic environment, strengthening institutions, developing human capital and ultimately achieving lasting prosperity.

The selection process was carried out in four (4) stages: Nominations, Screening, Shortlisting and Selection.

The first stage consisted of nominations of individuals by members of the public based on their track record, professionalism, comparison with peers and positive contribution to society. A total of 400 nominations were received and nominators were asked to compile a one-page document that articulates each of the following criteria:

Effective leadership and by extension good stakeholder engagement credentials.

Value adding contribution to society.

Professionalism.

In the second stage, a team of professionals did a screening of the nominations received, and sixty (60) distinguished leaders were successful in this stage.

Following this, another panel comprising UK opinion leaders then shortlisted three (3) finalists based on the following:

(i) Biography

(ii) Contribution to improved organizational performance,

(iii) Enhanced industry leadership and

(iv) Superlative service to society.

In the final stage, the winners in each category were selected after debates and a vote by members of the panel.

List of the awardees and their

categories:

Alhaji Aliko Dangote – Chairman, Dangote Industries Limited

Award for Unparalled Contributions to CSR

Mr Dapo Olorunyomi – Publisher, Premium Times

Award For Unparalleled Contribution To The Independence Of The Media In Nigeria.

Mrs Aisha Ahmad– CBN Deputy Governor

Award For Impressive Promotion Of Diversity.

Hon. Ibe Kachikwu– Hon. Min. of State for Petroleum

Award For Inspiring Effective Governance.

Mr John Momoh, CEO Channels TV

Award For Outstanding Leadership Excellence In Media.

Alhaji AbdulKadir Saidu Umar– Executive Secretary, PPPRA

Award For Laudable Achievements In Public Administration.

Rt. Hon. Barr. Jimm Emmanuel- MD/CEO, NEPZA,

Award For Notable Performance In Promoting Free Trade.

Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi- Executive Secretary, PEF

Award For Commendable Leadership In The Public Sector.

Mr Frank Aigbogun– CEO Businessday Media Limited

Award For Inspiring Innovation In The Media.

Mr Umaru Ibrahim Mni– MD, NDIC

Award For Outstanding Leadership In Financial Regulation.

Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo – MD, Fidelity Bank

Award For Immense Contribution To Growth Of SMEs

Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu– Executive Director, SHARED SERVICES, Fidelity Bank

Award For Laudable Achievements In Digital Retail Banking.

Mr Mordecai Ladan– Director, Department of Petroleum Resources,

Award For Inspiring Regulatory Leadership.

Mr Nduka Obaigbena – CEO, Thisday Newspaper

Award For Outstanding Contribution To The Development Of The Media In Nigeria.

Mr Chris Ubosi, CEO, Classic FM, Outstanding Leadership Excellence in Media 2018

Mr Dipo Davies Award For Commendable Contribution To Real Estate Development In Nigeria.

Mrs Chizoba Mojekwu- CBN Director of Human Capital Development

Award For Promotion Of Human Capital Development.

Dr Alim Abubakre, Chair of TEXEM, UK said that this award is TEXEM’s way of inspiring others to ‘raise their game’ as well as encourage distinguished individuals of excellence who have gone above their call of duty and demonstrated insightful, effective, motivational, consistent and impactful; individual, team, organisational and societal leadership.