Tackle coruption without bias, Bishop charges Buhari

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—Publisher of daily devotional, Our Daily Manna and Senior Pastor of Manna Prayer Mountain Ministry, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be impartial in his fight against corruption.

In his New Year message released on Sunday, the clergyman commended the President for making corruption one of the focal points of his administration and the successes recorded so far.

He, however, enjoined him not to make the anti-graft war selective so that it can be impactful.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in his anti-corruption fight but we don’t wan’t selective fight against corruption. The fight against corruption should be holistic. The issue of the former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, is a very sore one. This man is still walking free.

“How about those billions meant for those IDPs that were said to have been misused?” Kwakpovwe asked.

Speaking on the general elections, the cleric prayed for violence-free polls while urging Nigerians not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards as doing so will amount to trading away their future. “Nigerians should not sell their PVCs. If you do, it is your future that you are selling. There should be violence-free elections. Definitely, what will be will be; because power belongs to God. If you lose, you try another day,” he admonished.

The Bishop also threw his weight behind the return of the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, noting that the governor is doing his best to move the state forward and should be supported to complete his tenure.

He appealed to Deltans to allow their counterparts in Delta North to finish their tenure through Okowa and then shift the power to another zone.

“I think in Delta State, zonal arrangement should be followed for equity in the state. The people of Delta North should be allowed to have their two terms like the others before now.

Gov. Okowa is doing his best in Delta and he should be supported to have his second term to complete the good work he has started,” he stated.

Kwakpovwe, who is preparing for his ministry’s annual World Anointing Night at the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos, on Friday with a theme: “Story to Glory” also had a message for the outgoing Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, who he commended for his sportsmanship after the last primaries of his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, where he lost the ticket to return for the second term.

He urged the governor to take things as they are and believe that God’s will be done.

“I believe that there is a brighter future ahead of him and he should just move on and allow God’s will to be done in his life,” said Kwakpovwe, who urged Lagosians to look dispassionately into the credentials of the two leading candidates—Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Jimi Agbaje and vote freely their choice.