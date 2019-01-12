Support groups campaign for Buhari in Lagos

Support Groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday trooped to the streets canvassing votes for the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The groups were at Agboyi Road, Ajelogo Road, Oluwakemi, Kazeem Oriola, Elebiju, Demunrin, Mile 12 and Ajegunle Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road canvassing for votes.

Reports have it that the groups are: Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Joint Action for Good Governance, Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group, Team Pepper Support Group and Big Daddy Support Group, among others which participated in the walk.

Chant of “Four plus Four (4+4) Sure”; “Big Daddy”; “Buhari/Osinbajo”; “Pepper for Senate” among others rented the air as party supporters walked, sang and danced from Agboyi-Ketu LCDA secretariat to streets in the area.

Party supporters wore customised vests and caps with various inscriptions such as “Next Level”, “Big Daddy”, ” Pepper for Senate”, ” Buhari Youth Organisation, Agboyi-Ketu Walk for All APC candidates, among others.

Speaking to NAN during the walk, Mr Tunde Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, said that APC remained the best party for people-oriented polices and schemes.

Braimoh, who is seeking re-election into the House said: “We walk to acquaint ourselves with the people and intimate them with our progressivism. Our government has been doing a lot for the people.

“This is campaign period; we need to intimate the people with our programmes and objectives and what they stand to gain by voting APC candidates across all levels in the forthcoming elections.

“This is the pro-people and masses government that must be sustained.

“My message to the people is to continue to support APC. We cannot take one step forward and take several steps backward. Corruption, impunity, and anti-people and anti-progressivism is gone in Nigeria.”

He said that the various programmes of President Buhari had qualified him for re-election ranging from security, infrastructure, social investment and others.

“By the time these (many of Buhari’s programmes) crystallise, people will see that APC is the government of the people.

“I plead with the good people of this constituency to vote again for the APC government because the party has the best for the people.

“They should be patient with the government. The President is laying a good foundation, when they crystallise, people will see that this government means well for the masses.

“President Buhari is building a very solid foundation, we should encourage PMB to do more and consolidate on his achievements,” Braimoh added.

Also speaking to NAN, Mr Dele Oshinowo, the Chairman, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, said that the walk was to showcase APC candidates in the state and seek people’s support for them, saying the APC loved the people.

Oshinowo, who expressed satisfaction with the massive turnout for the walk, said that the turnout was an indication that APC would coast to victory at the polls.

“This monthly fitness walk is to sensitise the people on the need to vote APC, to tell them what APC has done and what the party will still give the people,” he said.

Mr Dipo Adebowale, one of the Coordinators of Buhari/Osinbajo in South West, said that the walk and the turnout had revealed that people loved President Buhari and wanted him to remain President beyond 2019.

In his words, Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga, the Lagos State Coordinator of BYO said: “We tag the walk as “a walk for the next level” to sensitise the people on our candidate-Buhari and other APC candidates.

“We are telling the people about what President Buhari has done and will do if voted for.

“We want the people to elect credible candidates. We are appealing to Nigerians to elect President Buhari to take the nation to the next level. We have credible candidates in APC,” Odunuga said.

He said that the country was on the verge of collapse when Buhari took over, saying that indications had shown that the President had finished laying foundation for Nigeria to move forward.

He urged the people to shun violence, selling of votes and hooliganism, adding that “people should collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them tocast their votesl.”