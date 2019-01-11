Super Falcons to play about 10 matches before World Cup

Nigeria Football Federation has firmed up plans to provide African champions, Super Falcons, with what could turn out to be their best–ever preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

Participation in the Four–Nation Invitational Tournament in China, January 17-20, will be followed by participation in the Cyprus Women’s Cup (February 25- March 7), before planned friendly matches with Spain or Canada before a final training camp in Austria that could also take in two tune –up games.

On Tuesday, players and officials of the nine –time African champions were at the Embassy of China in Abuja for visa processing. The team is expected to fly out of Nigeria to China on Monday. Hosts China, Romania and Korea Republic are the other teams taking part in the four –day invitational.

Overwhelmingly voted as the Women National Team of Year 2018 in Africa at the AITEO-CAF African Football Awards in Senegal on Tuesday.

On return from the invitational tournament in China, the Falcons will begin visa processing for Cyprus, where a 12 –Nation Invitational Tournament awaits between 25th February – 7th March.

The Super Falcons will open their account in France against Norway, at the 21,000 –capacity Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims on 8th June, before matches against Korea Republic in Grenoble on 12th June and against hosts France in Rennes on 17th June.

The 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals will hold 7th June – 7th July this year, with France up against Korea Republic in the opening match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 7th June.