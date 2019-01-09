Sultan of Sokoto, others caution politicians, preach religious tolerance

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar III, yesterday, urged politicians to play the game by the rules and called on Nigerians across religious divide to vote credible politicians who would add value to the country.

He also called for support for the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption and insecurity.

2019 polls: Join hands against insecurity, insensitivity — Obasanjo

The Sultan stated in his goodwill message at the 22nd annual Auchi Day celebration, which also featured the commissioning of the new Auchi Royal Court in Auchi, headquarters of Estako West Local Government area of Edo State.

Represented by the Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Shehu Yamusa III, the Sultan called on all “to shun electoral malpractices and barbaric acts but must ensure that your voting power is wisely used by voting the right persons of your choice and the right party that is determined to upgrade your well-being.

“In the same vein, I wish to call on you to support the current government in the fight against insecurity and corruption. It is evident that the Most High discourages the acts mentioned above including tribalism, hatred for others and all forms of injustice.”

Ex-Appeal Court President, Nasir, escapes kidnapp in Buhari’s hometown

The Sultan took a swipe at some religious preachers in the country who he described as half-baked and accused them of causing disaffection in the country.

He said: “I, therefore, urge all Muslim and Christian faithful to respect the beliefs of each other and no one should be forced against his will to accept Islam or Christianity.”